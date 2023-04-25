Tim under pressure in Piazza Affari after parole de Puyfontaine (Vivendi)

At around 1 pm Italian time, the Tim share recorded a drop of 1.5%, falling to around 0.26 euro, on a negative day for Piazza Affari.

At around 1.10 pm Italian time, the Ftse Mib fell by around 0.90%.

Today’s note from Equita recalls that “yesterday during the Vivendi meeting, the CEO de Puyfontaine said that a dialogue is underway with the institutions and stakeholders to ensure that the real value of the TIM group and the network is recognized and that

Vivendi intends to play an active role in the next chapter that will be written on TIM”.

The Milanese SIM pointed out that “Vivendi’s very critical position on the management and on the sale of the network has had a strongly negative impact on the TIM stock in recent days, in consideration of the relevance of this project – which was included in the plan presented to the market – for the TIM group, and in the absence of concrete alternatives presented to the market by Vivendi”.