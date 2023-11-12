Tinexta closes the nine months with net profits of 48.5 million

Tinexta presented its financial results for the first nine months. Despite a sharp decline in profit of 20%, the company reported a significant increase in other key indicators.

In particular, Tinexta reported revenue growth to 269.5 million, marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company’s EBITDA grew to 51.1 million, an increase of 5%. These results reflect organic revenue growth of 8.6%.

As of September 30, the company’s consolidated net financial debt amounted to 91.5 million, up 13.9 million compared to December 31, 2022. Tinexta, which is chaired by Enrico Salza and led by CEO Pier Andrea Chevallard , highlighted the positive revenue growth and solid operating results for the period.

Share this: Facebook

X

