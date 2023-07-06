Tipping Culture: Experts Weigh in on the Escalating Pressure to Leave Larger Tips

Title: Tipping Culture in the US Sparks Controversy: Experts Weigh in on Appropriate Tip Amounts

Subtitle: Peer pressure, technology, and labor market issues fuel the tipping debate

How much to tip is a question that is keeping most Americans up at night. With businesses demanding larger sums and customers feeling confused and pressured, tipping has become a topic of concern for many. Experts suggest that tipping has spun out of control, pushing some to leave as much as 20-30%.

From fast food restaurants to plumbing services, sports arenas, and even self-checkout machines, the pressure to tip has become overwhelming. Sean Jung, a professor at Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration, suggests, “I think it’s getting a little out of control.”

Jung explains that peer pressure plays a significant role in the tipping dilemma. He compares it to a discreet nudge from someone in the checkout line, stating, “If you have a system that leads you to do something, it feels like an option, but it’s not.”

Several factors contribute to the increase in tipping amounts observed in the United States. Firstly, the pandemic led many individuals to tip more than usual as a show of support for essential workers during a crisis. Secondly, advancements in technology have transformed the way tipping is conducted. The presence of electronic payment screens and social pressure to tip when facing service providers have changed the dynamics of tipping.

Companies like Square, which control many electronic payment screens, benefit financially from this confusion by keeping a portion of every transaction, including the tip. Additionally, the challenging labor market, amidst rising inflation, is considered a third reason for the increased pressure to tip. Businesses utilize tipping as a means to raise wages subtly while maintaining the same menu prices.

The tipping culture, however, may be reaching a tipping point. A Bankrate survey reveals that two-thirds of customers now have a negative view of tips, and tips for restaurant servers have declined by nearly 10% this year. Etiquette experts have coined the term “tipflation” to describe the phenomenon, highlighting that everything has become more expensive, even tips themselves.

When it comes to tipping in restaurants, most Americans agree that it is necessary due to the lower wages earned by servers, bartenders, and other hospitality staff. Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman recommends tipping between 15% and 20% at restaurants. Even for food delivery at home, a minimum tip of $5 is encouraged.

While tipping customs vary, hospitality management professor Douglass Miller from Cornell University’s Nolan School of Hospitality Management suggests that tipping should reflect the quality of service received. However, he reassures that if a customer feels the service was subpar, it is acceptable to listen to their instincts and potentially reduce the tip amount.

When traveling, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman advises tipping valets, bellhops, housekeeping staff, and shuttle drivers. She recommends different tip amounts based on the service provided, such as $2 to $3 for valet services, $3 to $5 daily for housekeeping, and a minimum of $3 for bellhops.

However, it is important to note that there are situations where tipping is not expected. Professions such as doctors, lawyers, teachers, plumbers, and cable technicians typically do not receive tips. Elaine Swann, a lifestyle expert and founder of the Swann School of Etiquette, adds that tipping baristas or cashiers is not obligatory. Additionally, open bar events are usually covered by the event host.

As the debate on tipping continues, it remains crucial for individuals to assess their experiences and make informed decisions on tip amounts. The tipping culture may be at a crossroads, and finding the balance between rewarding good service and avoiding excessive pressure will be crucial moving forward.

