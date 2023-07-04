Titan: Apparently interns were developing systems for the submarine

The CEO of the company OceanGate, Stockton Rush. Wilfredo Lee/AP

OceanGate hired college-age interns to design the Titan submersible’s electrical systems.

“The entire electrical system – that was our design,” said a former intern.

A community college that sent interns to OceanGate stopped offering internships as of 2019.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush employed college-age interns to design the electrical systems for the Titan submersible, which disappeared June 18, according to the “New Yorkerreported.

The US newspaper published a comprehensive story on Saturday, detailing the numerous safety warnings that Rush ignored. According to The New Yorker, the CEO not only ignored expert advice, but hired Washington State University interns to work on the Titan.

“The entire electrical system – that was our design, we implemented it”

“The entire electrical system — that was our design, we implemented it, and it works,” former intern Mark Walsh said in February 2018 the college newspaper of Washington State University.

According to the college newspaper, Walsh graduated with an electrical engineering degree in 2017. He had started as an intern before joining OceanGate as a senior electrical engineer.

Walsh also told the college newspaper that he had hired some interns from his alma mater and was interested in hiring more to assist him at OceanGate.

Business Insider was unable to verify which part of the Titan’s electrical system Walsh’s intern group was working on. OceanGate officials did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Walsh’s claim that a group of interns developed the Titan submersible’s electrical system is the latest in a series of revelations about what’s going on behind the scenes at Rush’s company.

Nasa: Not affiliated with OceanGate

The ambitious seafaring company had its partnerships with NASA, Boeing and the University of Washington in the development of the Titan touted. These claims were later confirmed by Boeing and the University of Washington denied that they said they did not work on the Titan submersible.

Washington State University told the local newspaper on June 22, “The Everett Herald“that it has no “alliance with OceanGate”.

“We are aware that some of our graduates have worked at OceanGate. To our knowledge, one graduate is currently working there,” the university added.

According to Walsh’s LinkedIn page, he worked at OceanGate for two years and left the company in 2019.

In addition to Washington State University, OceanGate also accepted interns from the Ocean Research College Academy des Everett Community College up, as reported by The Everett Herald. However, as of 2019, the college no longer offers internships at OceanGate.

Rush had ignored security warnings

Ardi Kveven, the Academy’s executive director, told the Everett Herald that “there was often a divide between the research community, which likes to push the envelope, and the more methodical scientific community.”

Rush’s previous comments on the Titan’s development have come under the spotlight after multiple media reports revealed that he had ignored several safety experts’ warnings.

All five passengers aboard Titan, including Rush, have been pronounced dead. The submarine imploded on June 18 while diving to the wreck of the Titanic.

Representatives from Washington State University and Everett Community College’s Ocean Research College Academy did not immediately respond to Business Insider requests made outside of normal business hours.

