TJX Companies Announces Closure of Several Stores in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia

TJX Companies Announces Closure of Several Stores in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia

TJX Companies Announces Closure of Several Stores in Major US Cities

The TJX Companies, which owns the TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains, has announced the closure of several of its stores in two large cities in the United States. In a statement, the company confirmed the closure of several branches for the beginning of January, which will be two located in New York, one in Chicago, and another in Philadelphia.

The branches that will close are the following:

NY:
– Marshalls: 610 Exterior Street, Bronx
– TJ Maxx: 503 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Chicago:
– TJ Maxx: 1008 S. Canal Street

Philadelphia:
– Marshalls: Snyder Plaza

Some of these stores had been in business for a decade or more, so they were considered pillars of their communities. TJX Companies justified the closure of the New York stores by citing economic reasons and said they are evaluating their overall real estate strategy.

Despite the closures of these three branches, the company assures that several stores will continue to operate in the same districts and areas. Some of the stores that will continue to operate in the Bronx and Brooklyn boroughs of New York, and in the Chicago area, are as follows:

Bronx:
– 2952 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10455
– 845 White Plains Road, Bronx (Bruckner), NY 10473
– 1450 East Ave, Bronx, NY 10462

Brooklyn:
– 1630 East 15th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229
– 410 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239

Chicago:
– 11 North State Street, Chicago, 60602
– 2739 N Clark St, Chicago, 60614
– 3262 West Belmont Ave, Chicago, 60618
– 4932 South Kedzie Ave, Chicago, 60632
– 6456 West Irving Park Rd, Chicago, 60634
– 6165 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, 60659

The decision to close these stores appears to be part of a strategic adjustment by TJX Companies in response to changes in the retail environment, which has been greatly affected by the pandemic and consumers’ growing budget consciousness. The company remains committed to providing a satisfying shopping experience and quality products at affordable prices at its remaining locations.

