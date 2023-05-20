Home » Tlc: Ministry of enterprises studies aid for €1.5 billion
Tlc: Ministry of enterprises studies aid for €1.5 billion

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy is working on a package of measures to support telecommunications companies. This is what Reuters reports, citing a draft decree for telecommunications worth around 1.5 billion euros.

In particular, according to rumors, the measures being studied by the ministry would concern a three-year cut, until 2025, of the system charges that weigh on the electricity bills of strategically important companies, including telecommunications.

The government is also considering extending an already existing tax credit to the same companies, designed to support energy-intensive businesses.

Other measures would include raising the limits on electromagnetic emissions, which mobile phone operators believe are too low in Italy compared to other European countries, implying higher costs in implementing the infrastructure.

