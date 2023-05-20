Silvio Berlusconi resigned from San Raffaele after 45 days. Then the message: “The nightmare is over”







The leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi, after 45 days of hospitalization, he was discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he had been hospitalized since 5 April to treat a lung infection that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The car with the ex on board premiersitting next to his partner martha fascinates, came out of number 60 in via Olgettina. The Knightafter the first 12 days spent in intensive care, he was then transferred to an ordinary hospitalization ward in pavilion Q of the St. Raphael. He did not release any statement, but to the journalists and people who were waiting for him crowded outside the street gate Olgettina, he waved. For a few days there had been rumors of his imminent ones resignation; voices that have become more insistent after the two videos recorded at the convention of Come on Italyon 5 and 6 May and of elections administrative last weekend, followed by visits from the premier Giorgia Meloni and the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvinilast Sunday.

In the evening, Berlusconi released a message: “Thanks to God and to all of you who have never made me miss your closeness, your warmth and your affection, I have never felt alone and I have continued to have hope and trust “, it is read. “The nightmare is over and, after reading the many congratulatory messages received, I feel like thanking each of you who has decided to dedicate a loving thought to me. Long live life, always!”.

Read Also News | By Davide Turrini. The return of Silvio Berlusconi on video: the leader’s presentation to reassure Forza Italia and the “loyal”

After being transferred to ordinary stay Sunday 16th April and once therespiratory infection, the doctors had in fact continued the treatments for the haematological disease and the constant checks of the parameters. In these hours the new hypothesis of resignation became certainty. The former prime minister (who in September 2020 had tested positive for virus Sars-CoV-2 and had developed symptoms of Covid-19, including a bilateral pneumonia), four years earlier, in June 2016had always been operated on at St. Raphael with a open heart surgery for the replacement of aortic valve It is in the 2019 had been operated on forbowel obstruction. In the latter hospitalization caused by a pneumonia, within the framework of leukemia from which he has been suffering for at least two years, after spending 12 days in hospital cardio-thoraco-vascular intensive care in the Milanese hospital, he had been transferred by the doctors to a room in the ordinary hospital ward, thanks to the “constant improvement” of his clinical picture, as had been declared in their latest bulletin by the professors Alberto Zangrillo and the primary Fabio Ciceri. From the hospital she had also shot a video messageon the occasion of the administrative elections, reminding the citizens “the duty to go and vote”.