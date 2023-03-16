Home Business To strengthen liquidity – Credit Suisse wants to borrow up to 50 billion from the National Bank – News
To strengthen liquidity – Credit Suisse wants to borrow up to 50 billion from the National Bank

To strengthen liquidity – Credit Suisse wants to borrow up to 50 billion from the National Bank – News
Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann (archive)

To boost its liquidity, Credit Suisse plans to exercise its option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Swiss bank announced this early Thursday morning.

More to come…


