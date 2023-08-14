Tobacco from Switzerland – Is it still worth planting tobacco? – News

Contents

Tobacco producer after tobacco producer ceases operations or switches to other plants.

Patrick Maendly’s tobacco leaves hang on long strings like lightbulbs on a chain of lights. Tobacco leaf next to tobacco leaf. The farmer from Frasses (FR) walks back and forth between the rows – stopping every now and then and taking one of the large, yellow leaves in his hand and rubbing it between his thumb and forefinger.

Legend: Already in the third generation: Patrick Maendly produces up to 7.5 tons of tobacco every year. Its tobacco grows in the Broye Valley, like most Swiss tobacco. SRF/Oliver Kempa

“It’s a good tobacco year,” said Maendly. “It was hot, but also humid. That’s what this tropical plant likes.” The Freiburger is one of 121 tobacco producers that still exist in Switzerland. Because there are fewer and fewer: almost two thirds of the companies have stopped in the past 20 years.

“It’s a backbreaking job”

A development that Fabrice Bersier is watching with concern. He is President of Swiss Tabac, the Association of Tobacco Producers: “Tobacco is expensive.” Bersier knows what he’s talking about, tobacco plants also grow on his fields. “From harvest to delivery, almost everything is done by hand.” Many farms would therefore switch to other, easier-to-care-for plants.

“It’s a tough job,” says Patrick Maendly. Each leaf is picked by hand, harvested, hung to dry, sorted and packed in 30-kilo bundles. Machines are hardly used. “We would like to mechanize individual work steps. But the Swiss buyers won’t allow this because the tobacco could be damaged.”

Legend: The freshly harvested tobacco leaves are prepared for drying. SRF/Oliver Kempa

Legend: The tobacco harvest begins in July and lasts until October, depending on the variety. SRF/Oliver Kempa

Legend: Too many stains? Too many holes? Helpers sort the dried tobacco leaves. SRF/Oliver Kempa

The tobacco produced in Switzerland covers only a small part of local consumption: just under four percent. Because it cannot keep up with the taste of tobacco from tropical countries, it is mainly used as a filling material.

In addition: Tobacco consumption in Switzerland is declining, the criticism of smoking is getting louder. The classic fags are rapidly disappearing from public space. So why should tobacco be produced in Switzerland at all? “Tobacco production brings more diversity to fields and ensures good crop rotations,” says industry representative Fabrice Bersier.

This is how Swiss tobacco production is financed

Swiss tobacco is not traded freely: a purchasing cooperative buys the harvest from the farmers at a fixed price. Depending on the quality, a kilo costs up to 17 francs.

The cooperative resells the tobacco to Swiss tobacco product manufacturers for a fraction of the purchase price. They are obliged by law to take over the entire Swiss tobacco harvest.

Smokers pay the difference in price when they buy cigarettes through the tobacco tax. The cooperative is reimbursed the difference from this pot.

Tobacco production is also part of Switzerland. “Tobacco has been grown here for a good 300 years. It would be a shame if this tradition were to disappear.” Despite criticism, farmer Patrick Maedy is sticking to tobacco production. “My heart is in it.” In addition, tobacco production is financially interesting. “If it wasn’t profitable, I wouldn’t do the work.” Unlike many other tobacco producers, giving up is not an option for him.