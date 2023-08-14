Footage of the murder of an AEK fan | Sport

A new video surfaced that clearly shows who killed Mihalis Kacuris, a 29-year-old AEK fan.

Izvor: Instagram/Hooligans.cz Official/Screenshot

Greece “Prototema” she published a disturbing video showing who and exactly how killed the Greek fan Mihalisa Katsurisa in Athens! The unfortunate Greek died the day before the match AEK-a i Dinama in the Champions League qualifiers, and the Greek police have been investigating his murder for a week.

The video clearly shows Kacuris wearing a blue shirt, and later the murdered Greek tried to escape from the crowd of Croatian hooligans. Unfortunately, they caught up with him, and one of them hit him with a bat. Then came the stabbing, which was very likely fatal. However, his torture did not end there.

A group of hooligans started hitting Mihalis, who remained on the ground, and then he tried to run away and hide behind the tobacconist. Unfortunately, he was unable to get help and died.

Check out this clip, but we have to stress that it’s disturbing:

More than 100 fans of Dinamo Zagreb remained in prison in Greece, where DNA analyzes are currently being carried out in order to determine with the greatest precision who exactly is the killer. Even in Croatia, there were negative reactions to this hooligan behavior of the fans.

During that time, AEK fans demanded that Dinamo be kicked out of Europe, but UEFA refused and the first match between these two teams will be played on August 15 at “Maksimir”, while the second leg is scheduled for August 19.

See how Zagreb looks before this high-risk match:



See description

The footage of the murder of a Greek fan surfaced: Creepy scenes, this is how Croats killed Mihalis! (VIDEO)

Hide description

Source: Profimedia/Pixsell/Zeljko HladikaNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Profimedia/Pixsell/Zeljko HladikaNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Profimedia/Pixsell/Zeljko HladikaNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Profimedia/Pixsell/Zeljko HladikaNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Profimedia/Pixsell/Zeljko HladikaNo. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: Profimedia/Pixsell/Zeljko HladikaNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Profimedia/Pixsell/Zeljko HladikaNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

