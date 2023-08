The Swiss football international Denis Zakaria is moving from Juventus Turin to AS Monaco, managed by Adi Hütter. The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club, Monaco announced on Monday. The transfer fee should be 20 million euros.

In the Principality, Zakaria meets his national teammates Philipp Köhn and Breel Embolo. The midfielder already worked with Hütter at Mönchengladbach, where he had his most successful time to date.

