Scholz defends Germany as a business location | News.at

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended Germany as a business location against criticism. In the ZDF program “Berlin direkt” he referred to investments by foreign companies in Germany worth billions.

The SPD politician expressed reservations again about the proposal by Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) for a state-subsidized industrial electricity price.

In view of the economic downturn and because of the high energy prices in international comparison, business associations are calling for broad relief and are warning against companies moving abroad. Scholz countered this with the “massive expansion of semiconductor production”. Companies settled there consciously. As reported, the Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC had announced that it would build a semiconductor plant in Dresden by 2027.

With regard to energy prices, Scholz said that the government is structurally ensuring that electricity generation becomes cheaper – by expanding generation capacities and the electricity grids.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

