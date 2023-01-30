Home Business Tocilizumab, a domestic drug for the treatment of severe COVID-19, was approved and can be put into production immediately|New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Finance_Sina.com
[The domestic new crown severe treatment drug tocilizumab was approved and can be put into production immediately]”Kechuangban Daily” news on the 30th, the reporter fromBio-TheraIt was learned that the company’s tocilizumab injection, Serelix, can be put into production immediately after it is approved for marketing. The drug has already had a pre-production process before it goes on the market, and the production capacity can guarantee market demand. Bio-Thera announced on the evening of the 29th that it has recently received the “Drug Registration Certificate” for Tocilizumab Injection Shiruili approved and issued by the State Food and Drug Administration. At present, tocilizumab injection is included in the “Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 10)” and “Diagnosis and Treatment Program for Severe Cases of New Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 4)”. -6 level significantly increased can try. (Reporter Zhu Jieyan)

