Give bill bonuses to the procurement code

The CDM gave the green light this afternoon to the new measures on bills. The competition bill and the new procurement code are also being examined.

The bills

The Mef has announced that the decree has been approved with measures to support families and businesses against high bills and interventions in favor of the health sector for a total amount of 4.9 billion euros. This is about the renewal of aid for families to pay the electricity and gas bills.

Se 5% VAT is confirmed for gas and the zeroing of system charges until June. For electricity it is expected the reintroduction of system charges with a number of adjustments.

Also confirmed social good in extended form to help families pay for utilities: the Isee threshold for obtaining the bonus has been raised to 15mila euro.

The new decree also introduces the thermal bonus in force from 1st October, coinciding with the start of the heating season. This contribution, unlike the social bonus, will be recognized to all families without distinction, upon exceeding a given gas price threshold.

For businesses, the tax credit is confirmedto 40% and 45% if in the first quarter of 2023 they recorded an increase in the price of electricity and gas bills of more than 30% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Competition law

The other trend that was under consideration by the CdM is the competition bill which is made up of 11 items and introduces a series of measures aimed at guaranteeing a more competitive market in some specific sectors.

Treats of upgrading of the electricity grid national and the promotion ofuse of smart meters to promote energy savings. And still addresses the issue of the extension of tariff determination powers of the Arera in the district heating sector.

Among the topics covered by the bill also the discipline of itinerant tradeto overcome the disputes arising from the Bolkestein directive, which affected street vendors, beach concessions and newspaper shops.

The new procurement code

The government has also approved the new one procurement code signed by Salvini, just seven years after the last reform signed by Delrio-Cantone, which turned out to be full of flaws.

In a note, the League highlights some aspects of the new Code. “It means faster procurement, with a saving of time (only for assignments without a tender we save from six months to a year), more autonomy for local authorities with particular reference to small municipalities, fast track for Italian and European supplies, digitization saving paper and paperwork”. According to the League, “the No party is collapsed: in fact, qualified dissent is foreseen, a principle by which public administrations will have a more limited framework in the event of opposition to a work”.

Also foreseen is “the so-called liberalization below the threshold: up to 5.3 million there may be direct assignments. From January 1, all information exchanges will take place on a national digital platform, so that companies do not have to submit the same documentation more than once (saving time, costs, paper). The small Municipalities – continues the note – “will be able to proceed with direct assignments of up to 500 thousand euros and for the first year they will have more options to choose the qualified contracting station, expanding the enclosure that previously only provided for the Provinces”.