The 2022 public offering fund quarterly report shows that Feng Mingyuan, one of the standard-bearers in the technology growth camp and a rare “ten-to-one” fund manager, although last year’s performance was not satisfactory, the overall management scale still exceeded 25 billion yuan. In its quarterly report, it stated that 2023 is at the starting point of a long-term bull market. From the perspective of position adjustment, he continues to increase positions in technology and new energy.In the famous new energy industry, only new entrantsKodalireplacing the heavy warehouse in the previous seasonIkedi.In the Four Seasons News, the only product managed by “Evergreen” Zhu Shaoxing, Fuguo Tianhui Selected Four Seasons News, exchanged four heavyweight stocks in one fell swoop, and continued to increase the number one heavyweight stockKweichow Moutai100,000 shares. In his quarterly report summary, he emphasized as always that he should turn more stones in high-quality stocks. The famous player Zhang Kun mentioned that “the reverse movement of value and price provides better odds for long-term investors.” The allocation ratio of the value camp is increased, and the two basic camps of liquor and medicine bear the brunt.

(Securities Market Red Weekly)

Sales of personal pension funds are exposed for the first time! Huaxia, E Fund, Xingquan, ICBC Credit Suisse, etc. broke 200 million!

With the disclosure of the 2022 quarterly reports of public funds, the first-month sales of personal pensions are also freshly released. According to statistics, as of the end of last year, China Asset Management’s nine pension target fund Y shares had a total size of more than 390 million yuan, and it is currently the only fund company with a personal pension size of more than 300 million yuan. In addition, E Fund, Xingzheng The scale of personal pensions of the three fund companies Global and ICBC Credit Suisse has also exceeded the 200 million yuan mark, and the scale of personal pensions of the three fund companies of Central Europe, South China, and China Merchants has also exceeded 100 million yuan.

(China Fund News)

up to date! These funds were bought by “professional buyers”! The idea of ​​buying a foundation in 2023 is also coming

Wind data statistics show that as of January 20th, as of January 20th (PS: there are still some public offering funds that have not disclosed the Four Seasons Report), there are three stocks of Bank of Communications Yulong Pure Bond A, HFT China Securities Short-term Financing ETF, and Yinhua Trading Currency A. Funds have the largest number of heavily held FOFs. In terms of the market value of holdings, bond funds FOF such as Bank of Communications Pure Bond AB, Xingquan Wentai A, and Bank of Communications Yulong Pure Bond A hold the largest market value; The market value of fund FOF holdings is relatively large; there are also index funds such as Cathay Pacific China Securities All-Referring Securities Company ETF and Huaxia SSE 50ETF.

Judging from the top ten newcomers and the increase in holdings, many short-term bond funds and funds investing in Hong Kong stocks have received a large increase in FOF positions. The fund has increased its holdings by FOF. Looking forward to 2023, many FOF fund managers believe that the current valuation of A shares is more cost-effective, and they are more optimistic about the opportunities in the equity market under the economic recovery this year; they can also pay attention to market opportunities such as US bonds, gold and Hong Kong stocks.

(China Fund News)

Safe guard 26 trillion!The scale of public offering funds will increase by nearly 500 billion in 2022

On January 20, the Asset Management Association of China released the market data of public funds in December 2022, and the annual scale data of public funds was also officially “submitted”. Data show that as of the end of December last year, the total net asset value of my country’s public offering funds totaled 26.03 trillion yuan, still standing on the 26 trillion mark, and the annual scale growth was close to 500 billion yuan. Among them, although equity funds have been adjusted, they have recovered significantly; the scale of debt funds has shrunk recently, but it still achieved positive growth last year; the scale of QDII funds has soared by 37% throughout the year, which is the product type with the fastest growth in scale.

A number of industry insiders said that the changes in the total size of public funds are obviously related to the basic stock and bond markets, but benefiting from the long-term benefits of my country’s macroeconomic growth, the rapid development of the asset management industry, and the growth of residents’ wealth, the total size of domestic public funds The scale is still in an overall upward trend. With the long-term profit-making effect of public funds highlighted, the industry still has good development prospects in the future.

(China Fund News)

How to invest in the bond market in the new year?Wholly foreign-owned public offerings speak out, there are risks and opportunities, and the operation ideas are clear

In recent months, wholly foreign-owned public offerings are running into China, and the product layout is also expanding. In addition to stock investment, they also have their own unique analysis perspectives for bond investment in the coming year. Some institutions believe that despite the fluctuations in China‘s bond market at the end of 2022, bond funds, as a type of fund with low overall volatility, good risk hedging capabilities, and superior liquidity, can still play a role in investors’ asset portfolios. The role of the “cornerstone” and price fluctuations that have nothing to do with fundamentals have even created some investment opportunities. Some institutions also predict that this year’s bond market may still be volatile, but the magnitude of the shock will be smaller than last year. Investors can use some contrarian reverse trading strategies to enhance returns.

(Brokers China)

