by admin
A new Tron movie, currently called Tron Ares, will begin filming this August and will star Jared Leto. It will also be directed by Joachim Rønning.

Rønning is best known for his previous work with Disney, where he directed Maleficent: The Evil Mistress and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He also recently finished wrapping his latest film, Young Woman and the Sea, which stars Daisy Ridley as the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Following the success of 2010’s TRON: Legacy, Disney seems to have been itching for a sequel, or follow-up of some sort. With Leto joining the project, though, it’s gotten a bit exciting.

Leto used to be a big name and was lauded for his previous work in Dallas Buyers Club and other films, but more recently he’s been nothing more than the poster child for all the memes that have followed Möbius.

Still, there will be plenty of people who would love to see the return of the classic sci-fi series. Are you looking forward to Gen Ares?

