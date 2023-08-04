Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 4th. The calm returns to the markets, lights on the US job market

MILANO – The European Stock Exchanges are moving up Investors’ attention is concentrated on the performance of the quarterly. There is also expectation for data on the labor market in the United States which will be one of the indicators that the Fed will watch for the next decisions on monetary policy.

10:09

Germany, industrial orders are growing

German industrial orders recorded an unexpected increase in June. This is what the data of the Federal Statistical Agency show.

Orders increased 7.0% month-on-month, seasonally adjusted for calendar effects.

10:06

European stock markets open higher

The main European stock exchanges open the session higher. In the first few minutes of trading, Piazza Affari scores +0.14% to 28,744 points, Frankfurt starts trading at +0.15%, London advances by 0.02% and Paris registers +0.28%. On the Asian market, in Tokyo the Nikkei 225 ended trading slightly down -0.02% to 32,172 points.

08:35

Mps beats expectations, earning 619 million euros

MPS closed the first half of the year with a profit of 619 million euros, up about 12 times on the 53 million achieved in the same period of 2022, with a contribution of 383 million in the second quarter, 62.6% in more than the first three months of 2023 and well above the 217 million expected by analysts. The rediscovered profitability contributes to Siena’s capital strengthening: the fully loaded Cet 1 ratio rises to 15.9%, up by over 90 basis points in the quarter, “equipping the bank – explains a note – with capital strength at the top of the system “