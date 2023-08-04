Arkan’s first wife about inheritance and daughter Angeli | Entertainment

The former partner of Željko Ražnatović Arkana once talked about her daughter and inheritance

Former actress Ljiljana Mijatović spoke publicly about the details of her romance with Željko Ražnatović Arkan.

On that occasion, Ljiljana also showed the love letters that Arkan sent herwith whom she had a daughter Anđela 43 years ago.

“We would sit in the park, and he would definitely go to buy cakes, since we shared a common love for sweets. They would talk about anything and everything. He was something completely different then, than people know him later,” the former actress recalled then for the YouTube channel “True Stories” and added:

“Arkan loved poetry, he constantly made me recite Desanka Maksimović, as well as ‘Tatiana’s letter to Onegin’, which I always did. He put my head on his lap and told me to recite to him. He was romantic and witty. When Anđela was born in the People’s Front, I had a difficult birth. After about two or three hours, the director of that department came to me and asked me if I was Ljiljana Mijatović and that his name was my husband. I was amazed, because I knew he was in prison. I answer and hear his voice: ‘Honey, my beauty, how are you?’ I was shocked, I thought they let him go, and he tells me that they started a riot in the prison and that they are holding the director captive, so that he could call me, because he couldn’t be next to me”.

Now, writes Svet, Ljiljana has revealed that their daughter did not inherit anything from her father.

“As for Arkan’s legacy, Angela did not inherit anything from her father, and I advised her not to participate in those lawsuits. She wasn’t sad about that, she wasn’t even interested in such a thingso we didn’t want to participate in that,” said Ljiljana, then added:

“Stories that Veljko has more money than Angela, who has no money, and that he is ‘swimming in money’, as some say, are nonsense. He is a boy to himself and may God grant him even more money. Their love has nothing to do with money. She loves him because he’s sweet and nice and they have a lot in common“, which Anđela herself confirmed two years ago:

Anđela then appeared at the birthday celebration of Anastasija Ražnatović, and later revealed what is his relationship with other family members.

“I have two brothers on my mother’s side, Georgij and Gavrilo, and I have eight on my father’s side. There is some story, but I wouldn’t like it. You will read that one day in my book. He may have had more than nine children. I love my mother’s side the most Georgia, we grew up together in Greece, and according to my father, Veljko is my favorite“, pointed out Anđela and told something about her mother.



“I only have my mother, she lives in Greece, we don’t see each other very often. She is married to a Greek there. When we see each other, we say goodbye. She is a very pious woman, we go to the liturgy… My mother was in her youth very beautiful, and she is very beautiful now. Some different people from here tell me that they knew my mother from her youth. They say that she was one of the most beautiful women in Belgrade, and they say that I am just like my father. What can I say to that.. “, said the daughter of the late Željko Ražnatović Arkan for Republika.



