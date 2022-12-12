The European stock markets are directed downwards in the week that is characterized by the meetings of the central banks on rate hikes. Stock markets are betting on a 50 basis point hike by the Fed, but uncertainty remains high. “I believe that by the end of next year we will see much lower inflation if there is no unexpected shock”, he tried to reassure CBS, Janet Yellen. The US Treasury secretary admitted that “there is a risk of a recession” but in her opinion “it is certainly not something necessary to bring down inflation”.

Always keep an eye on the energy sector, which returns to the center of European discussions with the gas price cap on the table first of the ambassadors and then of the ministers. Meanwhile in Asia the session was weak, above all due to concerns about Covid which is growing in China after the easing of prevention measures.