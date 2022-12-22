Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 22nd. Positive EU price lists, gas continues to drop
MILANO – The European stock markets start up again supported by the fall in gas prices, down after the agreement on the price ceiling of the European countries and in the wake of the forecast of temperatures that are less cold than expected. Stock prices were also supported by another positive session experienced yesterday on Wall Street, with the main indices which concluded trading all on the rise while the spotlights are on the final reading of US GDP in the third quarter in the afternoon.

In Asia, the markets are leaving behind the uncertainties after the change of course of the Bank of Japan and are moving in the name of purchases. In Hong Kong, tech and real estate stocks are the driving force, while Tokyo is more cautious, closing at +0.46%.

European stock markets start up

The Paris Cac 40 index rises by 0.18% to 6,591.95 points, the Frankfurt Dax 30 increases by 0.19% to 14,124.87 points and the London FTSE 100 gains 0.14% to 7,507 .87 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib scores a +0.17% to 24,154 points in the first trades.

The spread opens stable at 211 points

The spread between Btp and Bund opens stable at 211 basis points, with the yield unchanged at 4.41%.

The euro opens higher against the dollar. The yen strengthens

The euro opens higher against the dollar. The single currency changes hands at 1.0648 dollars and travels little moved in the exchange rate with the yen at 140.34. The Japanese currency strengthened, returning to a four-month high against the dollar, as the Bank of Japan’s surprise change to its bond yield control spurred bullish bets on the yen. The greenback retreated against the Japanese currency to 131.80

