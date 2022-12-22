MILANO – The European stock markets start up again supported by the fall in gas prices, down after the agreement on the price ceiling of the European countries and in the wake of the forecast of temperatures that are less cold than expected. Stock prices were also supported by another positive session experienced yesterday on Wall Street, with the main indices which concluded trading all on the rise while the spotlights are on the final reading of US GDP in the third quarter in the afternoon.

In Asia, the markets are leaving behind the uncertainties after the change of course of the Bank of Japan and are moving in the name of purchases. In Hong Kong, tech and real estate stocks are the driving force, while Tokyo is more cautious, closing at +0.46%.