Dusan Vlahovic’s groin is worrying, waiting for the next few days to clarify the success of the strategy adopted. Regardless of the corporate moonlights, new signings were not foreseen for the Juventus attack: the real grafts up front will come from the infirmary, Chiesa and Di Maria, with reasonable unknowns related respectively to the running-in (see the stop these days of the ‘blue) and worldwide aftermath. But a real new signing compared to the beginning of the season for Allegri’s offensive department is Moise Kean seen in the last month before the break. Which from there started again when training resumed.