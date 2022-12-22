Home Sports Juve, Kean more man in attack: goal and condition, he restarted strong
Sports

Juve, Kean more man in attack: goal and condition, he restarted strong

by admin
Juve, Kean more man in attack: goal and condition, he restarted strong

The blue restarted at Continassa from where he left off, from five goals in five games before the break. With no reinforcements from the transfer market and with Vlahovic injured, he is the solution for Allegri. Also to launch his message in view of the redemption from Everton

Dusan Vlahovic’s groin is worrying, waiting for the next few days to clarify the success of the strategy adopted. Regardless of the corporate moonlights, new signings were not foreseen for the Juventus attack: the real grafts up front will come from the infirmary, Chiesa and Di Maria, with reasonable unknowns related respectively to the running-in (see the stop these days of the ‘blue) and worldwide aftermath. But a real new signing compared to the beginning of the season for Allegri’s offensive department is Moise Kean seen in the last month before the break. Which from there started again when training resumed.

See also  Friday night and Tmo Il Mogliano expected Saturday in Calvisano

You may also like

Pordenone, derby at Teghil against Triestina to celebrate...

“Ball King” Bailey’s condition deteriorated and Christmas will...

Fifa docet, Formula 1 adapts: forbidden to express...

Gesteco stops in Chieti on the most beautiful...

“Grandfather sitting”, the web series that defeats disability...

Leaf 22 points and 6 assists led 7...

Volleyball: Champions League, Milan and Conegliano without problems...

Hui Huyu: Judging from Argentina’s World Cup win,...

Rivarolo celebrates sport, Giulia Buffo is testimonial

Women’s Champions League, Lyon-Juve 0-0, black and white...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy