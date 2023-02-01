MILANO – Window markets on a day full of important events. In the evening, the main appointment: the Federal Reserve will communicate its rate decisions. The expectation is for a slowdown in the squeeze with an increase of 25 basis points, look at Powell’s words on the next trajectory. Tomorrow, then, it will be the ECB’s turn. “Inflation signals are better than a few months ago, but the war” against high prices “is far from won,” BNY Mellon’s Aninda Mitra told Bloomberg describing the moment the Fed is in. “Wages are still high and the job market is still tight.” Among the other turning points in the session, the manufacturing PMI index of the Eurozone which (as for China and Japan) rises but remains below the threshold that separates economic expansion from contraction (48.8 points) and then the inflation data . Eyes also on Brussels, with the European Commission presenting its proposals on aid to companies in response to Biden’s inflation reduction act.

Flat closing, in the morning, for Tokyo (+0.07%) in an overall positive session for Asia.