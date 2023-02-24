MILANO – The European stock exchanges point upwards in the last session of the week with the markets trying to gather from the macroeconomic data indications on the next moves of the central banks. In this sense, the figure from the German economy should be noted, which in the fourth quarter fell by 0.4% against the 0.2% of the previous estimate. The signals from the Ifo are also not very encouraging, whose German business confidence barometer shows that the willingness of companies to hire new staff has decreased slightly to 99.4 points from 100.1 in January.

In Asia, Tokyo closed sharply higher at +1.29 after the first public intervention by the new governor-designate of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Uedawhich has promised to maintain an extremely expansionary monetary policy