MILANO – The European stock exchanges point upwards in the last session of the week with the markets trying to gather from the macroeconomic data indications on the next moves of the central banks. In this sense, the figure from the German economy should be noted, which in the fourth quarter fell by 0.4% against the 0.2% of the previous estimate. The signals from the Ifo are also not very encouraging, whose German business confidence barometer shows that the willingness of companies to hire new staff has decreased slightly to 99.4 points from 100.1 in January.
In Asia, Tokyo closed sharply higher at +1.29 after the first public intervention by the new governor-designate of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Uedawhich has promised to maintain an extremely expansionary monetary policy
Positive European stock exchanges at the start
European stock markets opened the last session of the week higher on signs that the bloc’s economy is slowly recovering, in view of the PCE inflation data, closely monitored by the Federal Reserve. In the first trades in London the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.21% to 7,924.06 points, in Frankfurt the Dax advanced by 0.22% to 15,503.65 points and in Paris the Cac40 by 0.44% to 7,349.36 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index marks +0.44% to 27,396.70 points.
Spread up towards 195 points
The spread between Btp and Bund is close to 195 points at the start and opens up compared to 190 at the closing. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond is stable at