MILANO – The European stock exchanges open upwards with the markets already looking towards next week, when the ECB and the Fed will announce their new decisions on the subject of monetary policy. Yesterday the first data on American GDP in the fourth quarter showed how the US economy still holds the specter of recession at bay for the moment, even despite the aggressiveness of the American central bank on the monetary policy front. Optimism discarded today, US futures are oriented towards prudence. In Asia, with Chinese stock markets still at a standstill for the Chinese New Year, Tokyo archives trading with a very slight increase, at +0.07%.

The descent of the gas continues. The high level of inventories reassures operators also in view of next winter and prices continue their downward trajectory. In Amsterdam, futures fell by 3.5% to 52.9 euros, to the levels of early December 2021.