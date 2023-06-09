Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 9th. Lists slightly up, markets are hoping for greater caution from central banks

MILANO – Cautious upward restart for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week. The indications coming from the American economy, with requests for unemployment benefits at their highest levels for almost 2 years, and the contraction of GDP for two consecutive quarters in the Eurozone give the markets hope for greater prudence on the part of the central banks in terms of monetary policy. Positive closure for the Asian stock exchanges, with the Chinese economy in the spotlight after the signs of a slowdown that have emerged in recent days. Tokyo files trading with a robust +1.97%.

Cautious departure in Europe Flat opening for the European stock exchanges with the FTSE 100 which in London recorded +0.13% at the start of the last trading day at 7,609 points. In Paris, the Cac 40 scores +0.11% to 7,229 points. In Madrid, the Ibex 35 starts positive with +0.31% to 9,367 points. On the other hand, a slight drop for the Dax of Frankfurt which starts off flat with -0.02% at 15,987 points. In Amsterdam, the Aex recorded +0.23% to 762 points. Gas, stable price at the start The price of gas at the TTF, the reference hub for Europe, opens stable at 26.6 euros per megawatt hour, in line with yesterday’s closing at 26.7.