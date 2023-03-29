Home Business Today’s stock exchanges March 29: strong recovery thanks to banks and tech
Today's stock exchanges March 29: strong recovery thanks to banks and tech

Today’s stock exchanges March 29: strong recovery thanks to banks and tech

Stock market up further mid-session, in line with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index marks +1.22% at 26,651 points. Piazza Affari accelerates in a more relaxed climate on the stock exchanges and on the renewed push of demand which sets bullish initiatives. On the interest rate list on tech stocks after the leap by Alibaba, with Stm rewarded (+5.33%). The banking sector also did well, with Ubs relaunching with the appointment of Ermotti at the top. Intesa rises by 1%, Bpm +2.5%, Bper +1.3%, Monte Paschi gains 5.3%. Financial stocks also recovered, with Generali +1.3%, Unipol +1.2%. Among the other blue chips in cars, Ferrari rises by 1.3%, Pirelli +1.4%. On Prysmian, Moncler, energy is doing well with Enel, Eni, Snam and Terna recovering.
Spread between Btp and Bund still slightly down to 182 points, after 183 at the start and 184 at the close yesterday. The 10-year yield is 4.115%, against 4.14% in the morning. The Treasury today placed bonds for 7 billion euro, with rising rates. The market absorbed €5 billion in six-monthly BOTs at a simple weighted average yield of 3.076%, up 3 basis points, which represents the highest level since December 2011. Also placed 2 billion of other securities through the reopening of the annual Bot 14/07/2002 at a rate of 2.934%. On the currency markets, the euro rose after a stable start, at 1.0860 dollars, with a +0.15%, and 143.20 against the yen (+0.94%). Dollar/yen at 131.91 with a +0.81% for the greenback.

