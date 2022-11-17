MILANO – Cautious upward start for the European stock exchanges. Despite yesterday’s negative session, exchanges are supported by the more conciliatory tones of some members of the ECB on Frankfurt’s next monetary policy moves. In particular, according to some members of the board, the Central Bank should move with greater caution on the front of rate hikes in order not to run the risk of excessively depressing the economy. The governor of Bank of Italy and a member of the ECB management also followed this thought, who yesterday said that the Central Bank could also be “less aggressive” on the interest rate front.

On the other hand, trading in Asia was negative, weighed down by the decline in tech stocks. In China, fears of a rise in inflation weigh heavily: the stock markets close the session with little movement, around parity: the Shanghai Composite index drops 0.155, to 3,115.43 points, while that of Shenzhen gains 0.06% , reaching 2,039.21. Down too Tokyowith the Nikkei stopping at -0.35%.