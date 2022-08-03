Home Business Tod’s, the Della Valle family launches a voluntary takeover bid on the shares to obtain the delisting
Business

Tod’s, the Della Valle family launches a voluntary takeover bid on the shares to obtain the delisting

by admin
Tod’s, the Della Valle family launches a voluntary takeover bid on the shares to obtain the delisting

The Della Valle family launches a voluntary takeover bid on Tod’s shares. The offered price corresponds to 40 euros per share (premium of 20.4% on yesterday’s closing price). The offer is aimed at acquiring 25.55% of the Company’s shares, to reach 90% and, consequently, at obtaining the delisting.

The Della Valle family has decided to make “a large investment” in the Tod’s Group to accelerate its development. The goal, reads a note, “is to enhance the individual brands owned by the Company, giving them strong individual visibility and great operational autonomy”. Through this strategy, we intend to strengthen the positioning of the brands in the upper part of the quality and luxury market, with a high level of desirability.

In the press release, it is explained that “the pursuit of the period would be less easy to maintain the status of these listed companies, given the consequences deriving from the need to report results subject to short-term checks”. Therefore, the Della Valle family is determined “to promote and support this project, aware of the quality of the Group’s brands, the quality of its managerial structure and the proven competence and experience of its craftsmen”.

With reference to the stake held by Delphine SAS (LVMH Group), the note specifies that «it will remain in the capital of Tod’s, with the stake currently held (10%)».

See also  New Peugeot 308 station wagon, prices and equipment of the French family

You may also like

Empowering Green and Low-Carbon Development Parker Hannifin at...

A cautious departure in Europe pending the release...

The central parity of the RMB against the...

UnipolSai: sustainability rating confirmed

[图]Beta Channel Windows 11 Gets Cumulative Updates: Fixes...

An English icon that has revolutionized the automotive...

Planes, the summer of chaos: over 3,600 flights...

A-share subscription | Haiguang Information (688041.SH) opens subscription...

Crypto SEC blames 11 individuals for $ 300...

The iPhone 14 insists on using the A15...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy