Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo entrusts Morpurgo with the leadership of Bologna

Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo entrusts Morpurgo with the leadership of the Bologna office

Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo, the firm specializing in the management of labor relations, trade union law and legal services for businesses, chooses the lawyer to lead its Bologna office John Morpurgowho will join as a partner from 1 July 2023.

Giovanni Morpurgo boasts a long experience as an employment lawyer, carrying out consultancy and legal assistance, both judicial and extrajudicial, in labor law, trade union law and industrial relations. Partner of breaking latest news – Avvocati Giuslavoristi Italiani, the lawyer Morpurgo assists companies, national and international, in all aspects relating to the management of human capital and in the labor profiles connected to extraordinary corporate transactions, outsourcing and tenders, negotiation and drafting of agreements and individual and collective agreements, consultations and negotiations with trade union organizations and administrative authorities.

“We are very pleased to have a professional of Giovanni Morpurgo’s experience in Bologna – underlined Franco Toffoletto, Managing Partner of the Firm. – We are sure that together we will be able to further develop our Bologna office”.

“It is a great opportunity for me to continue my professional activity in the Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo studio – declares the lawyer Giovanni Morpurgo – a reality characterized by great attention to technological innovation and the continuous evolution of the needs of companies in the management of people” .

