Together against hunger – financial news and business news

Herbalife partners with the European Association of Food Panels as part of its Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative

Darmstadt – April 20, 2023 – In 2021, 287 million people worldwide were affected by food insecurity. In 2022, the number rose to 349 million. Overall, the number of people affected has increased by 200 million since the COVID-19 pandemic (1) – a staggering result. The causes of the dramatic increase include the Ukraine war, extreme weather events and increased living costs. These and other factors are driving food shortages and skyrocketing food prices to extreme levels.

Global health and nutrition group Herbalife and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) have teamed up with the European Food Panel Association (FEBA) to tackle the enormous food insecurity. They are pursuing a common goal: to combat food waste and permanently reduce food insecurity.

In the European Union, 95.4 million European citizens live on the edge of want and poverty (2). Consequently, every fifth EU citizen is affected. For these people, food banks are an important tool in the fight against hunger. FEBA comprises a network of over 341 panels across Europe. By partnering with the non-profit organization, Herbalife and HNF are able to provide much-needed funding to those affected. The money can be used to cover essential operating costs for food banks in ten countries. The monetary aid is intended to finance, among other things, rent, ancillary costs, infrastructure, equipment and training costs. This is to ensure that the Tafel can continue to deliver food to those in need.

In Germany, Herbalife and HNF funds will support Tafel Deutschland eV to meet community needs and reduce food waste. While the first phase of Herbalife’s collaboration with FEBA is in the form of financial support, the partnership also aims to provide further local support through volunteer projects at FEBA’s local food banks.

Mark von der Meden, Country Director of Herbalife, explains: “Especially in the current situation, the financial support of the Tafel has never been more important than it is today. The dynamic partnership with FEBA continues to expand our Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative and fight food insecurity and its long-term impacts. “

Herbalife’s global program sustainably improves access to healthy food and nutrition education, promotes community development, reduces food insecurity and reduces malnutrition – in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2.

The President of FEBA Jacques Vandenschrik is pleased about this partnership: “The number of people who depend on the panels is constantly increasing. By partnering with Herbalife and HNF, we can take another step towards food security and less food waste. Working with Herbalife is a huge part of tackling problems of this magnitude and we are grateful for the support Herbalife and HNF are providing in many European countries. “

Von der Meden adds: “Not only will this partnership provide important local funding, but it will also help feed the community and support the incredible work of the FEBA food banks in Germany.”

