Signing of the agenda “Together for people with dementia”

Around 1.5 million people in Germany suffer from dementia today. Every year, 300,000 people become ill, which means that the total number of people with dementia increases by around 40,000 each year (difference between new cases and deaths). In the future, more and more people with dementia will live in families, neighborhoods and neighborhoods. The disease is often taboo: the sick and their relatives feel isolated, and the help and support they need is not available. For this reason, the federal government created the “Alliance for People with Dementia” as one of the fields of action of the demographic strategy.
According to the Co-Chairs Heike von Lützau-Hohlbein the agenda is shaped by the concept of inclusion. “Self-determination and participation of people with dementia are in the foreground of the agreed measures. Therefore, the German Alzheimer Society, as the representative of people with dementia and their relatives, is an important design partner. The concerns of people with dementia could be included in a cooperative and participatory process.”
To keep them involved, the results will also be made available in easy-to-understand language. The implementation of the agenda takes place with different sponsorship and responsibility in the following years. A first progress report is planned for spring 2016.
The design partners of the Alliance for People with Dementia are:
