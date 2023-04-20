Viedma received a renowned specialist in nutrition and supplementation for sports

In the Municipal Center of Culture, a Master Class in Nutrition and Supplementation for muscle training was carried out by the renowned Sports Physician Dr. Gustavo Esteban. The specialist visited the city for the first time invited by local athlete Gladys Castaños, three-time World Fitness Champion of the World Physics Federation (WPF).who thought of this training space for the general public, athletes, athletes and coaches, among other people interested in the subject.

The talk explained the importance of nutrition in the context of sports training and during a space of two hours Concepts on feeding and supplementation for muscle metabolism were addressed in front of a large group of people.

Gustavo Esteban is a doctor graduated from the University of La Plata, with a postgraduate degree in Nutrition, Supplementation and Sports Pharmacology, to which he adds another postgraduate degree in Medicine and Applied Sciences to Physical Activity, and a Master’s Degree in Design and Management of Physical Activity Programs for health. During the meeting, she presented her book “Objetivo Músculo”, a look at the awareness of sport as a source for quality of life and personal development.

“I have been a sports doctor for 23 years. Medicine sometimes does not understand the necessary supplementation for a type of sport and there is a disconnection between the coach and the medical part” explained Esteban at the opening of the workshop.

You have to understand “what muscle physiology is and how it contributes to muscle development from the part of nutrition and supplementation. We must link physical activity with food, training, rest and supplementation because this is a fundamental tool to enhance many training effects”, I add.



