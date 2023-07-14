Home » Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.09%, the rest of Asia did well with US inflation effect. The RBA novelty in Sydney
Business

Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.09%, the rest of Asia did well with US inflation effect. The RBA novelty in Sydney

by admin
Tokyo Stock Exchange -0.09%, the rest of Asia did well with US inflation effect. The RBA novelty in Sydney

Positive trend for the Asian stock exchanges, with the exception of the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange, which closed down by 0.09%, at 32,391.26 points.

Hong Kong shares rose 0.45%, while Shanghai gained 0.18%. The Seoul Stock Exchange scores a jump of more than 1%.

The buys can be explained by the umpteenth good performance of Wall Street on the eve.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 closed up 0.85% at 4,510.04, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.71 points, +0.14%, at 34,395.14.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.58% to 14,138.57.

For all three US stock indexes, it was the fourth consecutive session of increases.

The US PPI index confirmed the weakening of inflationary pressures, reporting growth in June of +0.1% on a monthly basis, below the growth of +0.2% expected by analysts.

The US core PPI index also rallied 0.1%:

the rise, again lower than expected, confirmed the hopes that Jerome Powell’s Fed may be close to concluding the cycle of monetary tightening launched more than a year ago, in order to defeat the surge in inflation.

In Australia, focus is on the government’s decision to appoint the current deputy governor of the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) Michele Bullock as the next governor of the central bank, in place of the current president Philip Lowe. The reaction of the Sydney Stock Exchange is positive (+0.80% approximately).

See also  35 new Premium Cash Collect Certificates arrive from Intesa Sanpaolo with fixed monthly premiums of up to 0.88%

You may also like

Revolut brings the Visa card machine to the...

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy