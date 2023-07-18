Home » Tokyo Stock Exchange +0.32%. Hong Kong Stock Exchange -2%, hit by the sell on real estate and hi-tech stocks
Tokyo Stock Exchange +0.32%. Hong Kong Stock Exchange -2%, hit by the sell on real estate and hi-tech stocks

Tokyo Stock Exchange +0.32%. Hong Kong Stock Exchange -2%, hit by the sell on real estate and hi-tech stocks

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange closed the trading day up 0.32%, at 32,493.89 points.

Heavy losses on the Hong Kong stock exchange, with the Hang Seng index falling by about 2%, suffering from the sells affecting the stocks of companies active in the hi-tech and real estate markets.

The stock of the construction giant Longfor Group remains the worst performer on the Hong Kong stock exchange, with a drop of more than 9%.

It also divests in JD Health International and Alibaba’s subsidiary, Alibaba Health Information Technology.

Construction and real estate stocks discount the quarterly published by Evergrande, one of the largest real estate builders in China.

Evergrande announced that it ended 2021 with a net loss of 686.2 billion yuan (the equivalent of $95.68 billion), then posting another loss of 125.8 billion in 2022.

Liabilities of the Chinese group stood at 2.35 trillion yuan in 2022, up 23% compared to 2020, while total assets amounted to 1.8 trillion yuan, down 20% compared to two Years ago.

With regard to the other Asian stock exchanges, the Shanghai stock exchange drops 0.28%, the Sydney stock exchange loses 0.25%, while Seoul falls by 0.49%.

