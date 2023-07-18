Leftover foods, when is it good to store them in the refrigerator? The right times to avoid the proliferation of bacteria

Storing leftover food is important to avoid waste, but you also need to be very careful about how to do it and for how long.

Today there is a lot of talk about waste and therefore it is right, to avoid it, learn how to freeze leftovers to eat them at a later time Or put the products in the fridge to be able to consume them in the following days.

It happens to do a very filling dish and not to be too hungry or to cook something in large quantities to divide it over the following days and therefore be forced to keep them in the fridge to consume them later.

Here, but is it right to store leftover food in the small home appliance? Maybe not everyone knows it, but the storage methods are everything.

Leftover foods: how they should be stored and for how long

Leftover foods should be placed in the freezer for long storage, in the fridge for short storage. However, all within a limited time, therefore for a consumption designed with a certain precision to avoid waste. The important thing is to know how to store them and when to consume them without risk.

How long can food be stored (tantasalute.it)

Once the dish has been prepared, it cannot be placed directly in the freezer, but must be allowed to cool so as not to alter not only the taste but also the wholesomeness of the dish. It is also very useful to have special containers that can make freezing or in any case cooling homogeneous.

The rule of threes applies in order not to make mistakes: three months consumption in the freezer, three days consumption in the fridge. In this way, excellent and risk-free preservation is guaranteed. Unfortunately in Italy 50% of food waste comes from poor storage, not only because food is thrown away but also because we don’t know how to best store it. The products must be placed in the right place in the refrigerator. For example, the vegetables in the drawer, the eggs in the side compartment and the dishes in the upper part which is the coldest. The temperature must always be around 4 degrees, it is better not to exceed it. For meat and fish, it is better to choose the lower part. For cured meats, eggs and ready-to-eat dishes, the central or upper area is better. For fruit and vegetables, however, the drawers are fine. The rest all to the side.

It’s also important not to open the fridge all the timealways wash it and keep it sanitized, pay attention to the products and their state of conservation before eating them. Cooked foods can go both in the fridge and in the freezer because it allows you to slow down the spread of germs and bacteria. The vegetables can reach a maximum conservation in the freezer of 8 monthsfor fruit it can take even longer, yeast-based foods even less than three months, always paying attention to defrosting.

