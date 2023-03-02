Home Business Tokyo stock exchange flat, Nasdaq futures down. Anxiety on the markets after the jump in US Treasury rates
Business

Tokyo stock exchange flat, Nasdaq futures down. Anxiety on the markets after the jump in US Treasury rates

by admin
Tokyo stock exchange flat, Nasdaq futures down. Anxiety on the markets after the jump in US Treasury rates

US futures and Asian stock exchanges mixed, after the jump in US 10-year Treasury rates above the 4% threshold for the first time since last November.

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed around parity, down 0.06% to 27,498.87 points. Seoul up 0.45%, Hong Kong -0.71%, Shanghai +0.07%, Sydney +0.05%.

At around 7.30am Italian time, Dow Jones futures are up 0.11%, S&P 500 futures lose 0.48%, Nasdaq futures are down 0.59%.

The jump in US Treasury yields depressed Wall Street, with the sell-offs hitting hi-tech stocks above all in yesterday’s session.

The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.66%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.47%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied just 5.14 points.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are thus starting to end the second consecutive week of declines, for the first time since December.

The Dow Jones, on the other hand, is preparing to end its fifth consecutive week of declines, for the first time since May.

Fear linked to inflation and the prospect of more aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed continues to make market participants anxious, as they sell shares and US government bonds.

Rates on 2-year Treasuries are now just a whisker from 5%, exceeding the 4.9% threshold, rising to around 4.921%, while yields on 1-year Treasuries are well over 5%, up to 5.107 %.

Yesterday, in particular, the words uttered by the president of the Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari, who said that the American central bank “will continue to do what we are doing until it ends its Work”.

You may also like

Fears about inflation are holding back the European...

Covid, Fontana’s lawyers: “There were no signs that...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 2nd. Markets hanging on...

In February, the manufacturing PMI index rebounded in...

Tesla, Musk presents Master Plan 3: no next-generation...

Resolution 1 of 01/03/2023 – Appointment of Chairman...

Mobile World Congress, not just smartphones but self-standing...

Senaldi stings Schlein: “Desperate Pd if…”. De Gregorio...

Dimensionality reduction strike!OnePlus Ace 2V uses 1.5K flagship...

Migrant massacre, the shocking sentences of the investigating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy