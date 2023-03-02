Of Silvia Turin

One study measured a 20% lower risk of cognitive impairment, a common difficulty in the disease. A change within everyone’s reach

The Mediterranean diet can help people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis to better preserve the memory and cognitive abilities. A study conducted by theAmerican Academy of Neurology which will be presented at the Academy’s 75th Annual Meeting in Boston (and live online) April 22-27, 2023.

I study The researchers selected 563 people with multiple sclerosis for the analysis. All completed a questionnaire for

adherence (or not) to the Mediterranean diet. A score from 0 to 14 was assigned based on the answers, with higher scores for those who followed the dietary indications better. The same participants were then divided into four groups based on their diet scores. Participants also argued three tests to assess their thinking and memory skills. A total of 108 people, or 19%, had a

cognitive impairment

.

Less than 20% cognitive impairment The researchers found that the people who followed the Mediterranean diet most closely had a 20% lower risk of cognitive impairment compared to people who did not follow the diet. Among those in the group with the lowest dietary score, 34% had cognitive impairment compared with 13% in the group with the highest dietary adherence. The findings were confirmed even when the researchers adjusted the data by excluding factors that could have influenced the risk of cognitive impairment (such as socioeconomic status, smoking, body mass index, hypertension and exercise). .

A change within reach exciting to see that we might be able to helping people living with multiple sclerosis to maintain a better cognition by following a Mediterranean diet, said lead study author Ilana Katz Sand, Ph.D Icahn School of Medicine of Mount Sinai in New York and member of theAmerican Academy of Neurology. The cognitive difficulties they are very common in multiple sclerosis and often get worse over time, even with treatments for the disease. Patients are very active from a lifestyle point of view when they know that some factors can help improve their results, concluded Sand, specifying that longer studies that follow people over time are needed to confirm the results.

