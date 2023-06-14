Home » Tommaso Cerno talks about Berlusconi but what he is saying is not understood
Business

Tommaso Cerno talks about Berlusconi but what he is saying is not understood

by admin
Tommaso Cerno talks about Berlusconi but what he is saying is not understood

Not happy, in the evening Cerno wanted to make an encore with a connection for the Tg5

Yesterday Thomas Cernodirector of the Identitywas in the early afternoon at Tagada (La7), connected remotely. His florid image gaily filled the screen and the huge black goggles seemed to want to peer into the future.

Behind him is an anonymous plastic library Convenience world he gave us the image of someone who doesn’t read much, but we know that this is a period in which writing is needed more than reading.

The standard suit with jacket “blu D’Alema” and white shirt clashed with the fake modernist domestic environment that made the room look more like the Moon Base of Space 1999 than a normal mansion.

Tiziana Panella asks him: “How many stories are there behind Berlusconi’s story?”. Cerno, with its very soft r type Fausto Bertinotti, he replied with a particularly sharp grind: “In the meantime, parrrrraphrasing De André one would have to say that only death brought him to the hills. Because it wasn’t journalism, it wasn’t the political opposition and it wasn’t the judiciary capable of removing him from the center of the field. Today Berlusconi disappeared, so he was a man (but go there!: ndr) who has made gigantic things of lights and shadows but only takes off for this”. Panella frowns and concentrates, invokes Toninelli expert in these exercises, but it is evident that he does not understand what Cerno means, however, wisely he nods perplexed and ignores it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The added value of the automobile manufacturing industry...

Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more...

Repubblica-La Stampa, rags fly between Molinari-Giannini. Here because

Workation: Up to 60 days home office abroad?...

BTP Valore, Meloni’s appeal accepted: 99% of orders...

When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and...

Politics – Özdemir and Paus answer questions in...

US inflation falls to a two-year low

Provisional end for Microsoft’s Activision takeover

From the attack on Fini to the notes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy