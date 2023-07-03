Home » Toned Piazza Affari with Generali on the shields
Toned Piazza Affari with Generali on the shields

Positive session for Piazza Affari, among the best in Europe with the Ftse Mib up 0.8% to 28,446 points, in the first session of the second half. Purchases in particular on Generali (+3.4%) after Ivass authorized Delfin to increase up to 20%. Saipem (+3.1%) and Nexi (+2.8%) also did well, while Amplifon (-3%), Interpump (-2.2%) and Diasorin (-1.9%) fell back.

During the day, the final data for June on manufacturing activity in the Eurozone were released, which highlighted a further deterioration in the sector, above all in Italy and Germany. In the US, the manufacturing ISM fell to its lowest level in more than three years, at 46 points.

Semi-festive atmosphere on Wall Street, which closes early today and will remain closed tomorrow for the Independence Day holiday. Meanwhile, expectations are growing for Friday’s report on the labor market, to be followed from a Fed perspective (the minutes will also be released on Wednesday evening).

Also in the spotlight this week will be US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip to Beijing July 6-9 in an attempt to mend ties between the two superpowers.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exceeds 1.09 while the dollar/yen stands at 145.6.

Among raw materials, oil (Brent) travels slowly in the area of ​​75 dollars a barrel, after Saudi announced the extension of the unilateral cut in production for another month and Russia announced new limits on exports.

Yields on the rise on bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread rising to 170 basis points and the Italian 10-year bond at 4.13%.

