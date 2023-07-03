U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images from the Sinti and Roma worlds: RemAgainstDisc, new intermediate meeting of the project

On 30 June a new intermediate meeting was held in the context of RemAgainstDisc (Reinforcing historical memory of the Porrajmos to combating discrimination). Funded under the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values ​​Program of the European Union, over the next 20 months it will see the Italian Coalition for Civil Liberties and Rights, the University of Florence, Sucar Drom and the 21 July Association committed to rebuilding memory of the discrimination and persecution that Roma and Sinti suffered during the Nazi-fascism and, through this, to build a more inclusive society today.

The meeting, moderated by Andrea Oleandri representing the association that coordinates the project, initially saw a discussion on the work done so far, on the results and on the feedback received. In particular, it has emerged as research and above all the renovation of the virtual museum have been highly appreciated within the communities for the quality of the narration and the methods of realization.

The work packages still open and the state of the works were then discussed. In particular, all the toolkits and booklets have been developed and published in line with the project timetable and dissemination activities have started. The focus group was held with the teachers and important feedback was collected. The dissemination work will resume in September with several meetings in various schools. Work with policy makers continues. A first meeting was held at the end of March and others are expected in the coming weeks. As for the meetings with social workers, these will also start in September in various Italian cities.

Also in September, two meetings will be held with representatives of school and university publishing houses, in order to present an in-depth study on the extermination of Roma and Sinti, created by Prof. Luca Bravi of the University of Florence, with the request that the same be published in various texts.

While between October and November the walks of memory will be held in some symbolic places of the persecution and extermination of Roma and Sinti. In particular in the concentration camp of Prignano Sulla Secchia, in Rome and at the Risiera di San Saba in Trieste.

