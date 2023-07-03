Frame Pack M.U.L.E. On Bike di CamelBak

CamelBak, the world leader in personal hydration products, is proud to announce that its new MULE On Bike Frame Pack won the EUROBIKE Award 2023 in the category “Clothing and accessories”.

Part of one complete collection of bikepacking productswhich was officially presented during the EUROBIKE Show in Frankfurt (21-25 June 23), the new MULE On Bike Frame Pack is a 12-liter backpack that also includes the brand new 2L Quick Stow™ Bike water tank.

CamelBak’s MULE On Bike Frame Pack is the water tank that revolutionizes bikepacking

Built for the long haul, the new MULE On Bike Series is one completely new category within the CamelBak SS24 catalogue. It is the hydration system dedicated to multi-day cycling trips. Thanks to its waterproof construction and robust adaptability, it was designed to help cyclists explore new frontiers and tackle any terrain.

5 different bikepacking backpacks/bags

The new line consists of five different backpacks/bike bags: the Frame Pack, available in sizes S and L, the Handlebar Pack handlebar bag, the Stem Pack bottle holder and two different saddle bags: Saddle Pack 9L and 1L. The Frame Pack includes a new water bag, the Quick Stow Bike Reservoir, specially made for specific use inside the bag but also available as a separate accessory. Versatile, compact and compatible with most other brand backpacks, the new water tank It features a large mouthpiece, for easy hydration on the go. Unplug the hose and you can use the on/off valve cap for camping cooking.

Built to withstand the toughest terrains

Built to withstand the toughest terrain, this line of MULE On Bike bags features adjustable attachment points to keep your gear secure, reflective details for visibility, water resistant pockets, expandable roll-top closure and compression straps to easily pack everything you need for the trip.

“CamelBak was built on the principle of innovation and hydration; these values ​​remain the foundation of our business and what we still do today” – said Jeffrey Tomasi, Senior Product Manager of CamelBak – “We are proud of this award which also recognizes our deep commitment to the cycling community and its subcultures. The MULE On-Bike collection is focused on these spaces. With an integrated hydration system, careful organization and a resistant structure, this line of bags will be the ideal travel companion on any cycling adventure.”

Available from 2024

The new collection will be available for purchase both online at camelbak.eu and in the best European bike shops during the first quarter of 2024.

MULE On Bike Frame Pack – Features

1. QUICK STOW™ 2L hydration bladder

2. Secure and adjustable bindings

3. Water resistant pockets

4. Hose clip, adjustable

5. Reflective details

6. Available in sizes S (3L cargo) or L (4.5L cargo).

QUICK STOW Bike Reservoir – Caratteristiche

1. Compact and lightweight

2. 100% Free da BPA, BPS, BPF

3. Big Bite™ Valve

4. Quicklink™ System

5. Compatible with Lifestraw® filters

M.U.L.E. 9 On Bike Saddle Pack – Caratteristiche

1. Waterproof – IPX5 grade

2. Non-slip design

3. Roll-top with expandable capacity

4. Expandable elastic bands

5. Reflective details

6. 9L charge

M.U.L.E. 1 On Bike Saddle Pack – Caratteristiche

1. Waterproof – IPX5 grade

2. Non-slip design

3. Roll-top with expandable capacity

4. Reflective details

5. 1L charge

M.U.L.E. On Bike Handlebar Pack – Caratteristiche

1. Waterproof – IPX5 grade

2. Aluminum stabilizer

3. Roll-top with expandable capacity

4. Reflective details

5. Side pockets

6. 12L cargo

M.U.L.E. On Bike Stem Pack – Caratteristiche

1. Can accommodate a Podium water bottle

2.Sliding hook closure

3. Secure attacks

4. Reflective details

