Too many pensioners for the fund?

In the 1960s, there were six employed people per old-age pensioner; today there are an average of 2.1 contributors. Since the baby boomers will soon be retiring, the ratio of contributors to pensioners will continue to deteriorate, according to IW forecasts to 1.5 contributors per pensioner by 2030 and to 1.3 contributors per pensioner by 2050. A later retirement age and a higher employment rate for women can only alleviate the demographic pressure on the pension fund to a limited extent.

