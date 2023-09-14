Home » Olivia Rodrigo will present “GUTS” in Barcelona and Madrid
Olivia Rodrigo will present “GUTS” in Barcelona and Madrid

There will be two Spanish dates and they are the following: June 18, 2024 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and the June 20, 2024 at the WiZink Center in Madrid. These concerts are part of the fifty-seven date tour that will begin in February in California. But be careful, getting tickets will once again be a process similar to that of Taylor Swift.

To access ticket sales and in order to block bots, reduce resale and ensure that more tickets end up directly in the hands of fans who want to attend one of their concerts, you will have to register in advance at www.oliviarodrigo.com until Sunday, September 17 at 11 p.m. Once the registration period closes, fans will be selected at random and will receive a code that will give them access to ticket sales that will begin on Thursday, September 21 at 4 p.m.

On the other hand, in addition to regular tickets, there will be VIP packages and experiences, Silver Star and Charity Platinum tickets, all of them in collaboration with the artist’s own Fund 4 Good charity initiative.

