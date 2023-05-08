Too many tourist accommodations. Paris changes the rental rules

The municipality of Paris has announced that it will prohibit the registration of new furnished tourist accommodation by professional renters in areas where there is already a wide offer. A new measure that aims to protect residents of the capital in the midst of the housing emergency on which the explosion of Airbnb-type rentals weighs heavily. “Whole sectors of Paris will be banned from creating new furnished tourist accommodation because we believe theoffer is already very abundant” explains Emmanuel Grégoire, Deputy Mayor of Paris.