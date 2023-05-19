Torremaggiore, the wife of the killer forced to flee. “You provoked him”

Massacre Torremaggiore, for the haters the fault lies with his wife Tefta

Besides the tremendous damage immediately, even insult having to leave his country. Malay teftathe wife of the Torremaggiore killer ended up in the crosshairs. There donnastabbed by Taulant, who saw his daughter die in his arms 16 year old Jessica who tried to defend her, has been suffering for days insults and threats via social: “You provoked him, it’s all your fault“. The woman was discharged on Thursday 18 May from the Riuniti hospital in Foggia, and through her lawyer she announced that would not want to go back to life a Torremaggiore. Tefta on her social media would have received hate messages and insults, from those who hold her responsible for what happened to her family, “as if it was his fault for what Taulant has done”, comments his lawyer.

Tefta, after the massacre carried out by her husband, was no longer able to find peace. There are thousands of hate messages arriving on social networks, the fault of the woman would be that of having had an extramarital affair with the neighbor, Massimo De Santis. But even if she has categorically denied it, the threats don’t stop. “We are doing everything we can – continues his lawyer – to find one in Tefta new home far from Torremaggiore, absolutely does not want to go back to live there. The only ones who are helping Tefta right now – she added – are the child social workersintervened on the disposition of the Bari juvenile court, to protect the little Leonardo of 5 years “.

