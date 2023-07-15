Totti, endless war on Rolex. Ilary has never returned them

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi

The yellow of Totti’s Rolex. Ilary Blasi does not return them and appeals: “They were gifts”

“Francesco Totti’s precious Rolexes are no longer to be found. At least 3, maybe 5, no one knows where they ended up“. Corriere della Sera writes it today, which explains how “not even the Captain remembers exactly how many there were in the safety deposit box from which Ilary Blasi allegedly secretly took them a year ago. All with men’s strap. He has references, receipts, guarantees from some Tottis. Of others, unfortunately for him, no”.

Blasi should have put the precious watches back in the safe after the decision of judge Francesco Frettoni, who last June 1 he had established a controversial “joint custody”, before deciding on ownership. However, Blasi had opposed that decision by appealing, because she reaffirms that those watches, or at least part of them, were gifts for her from her ex-husband.

As the Courier explains, “considered that the total value of disputed Swiss watches, including a prestigious Daytona Rainbow (sold only to super VIPs), is around one million euros, it’s not a detail”. According to sources close to Totti, it would be 8, perhaps 10 or even more. Instead according to Ilary, who in any case claims they were gifts for her, they would be maximum 4.

“On the other hand, in her appeal she denounced the disappearance of bags and jewels that she had not noticed before”, adds the Corriere della Sera.

