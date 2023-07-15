Home » Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots and kills him: the man had gone to the house of his ex-wife despite
Health

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots and kills him: the man had gone to the house of his ex-wife despite

by admin

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots and kills him: the man had gone to his ex-wife’s house despite ilmessaggero.itFear in Padua: stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots and kills him. He had violated the prohibition of… the RepublicStalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague kills him ANSA AgencyPadua, stalker runs over carabiniere: colleague shoots him dead TGCOMPadua, note by Sergio Giordani on the episode of the Holy Family The squareSee full coverage on Google News

See also  Covid. Infections in school age are on the rise. Class quarantine returns even with a single case. The circular of the Ministry of Health

You may also like

Our share of madness. By Pier Aldo Rovatti....

The Risks and Benefits of Using a Fan...

Weight loss syringe “Wegovy” comes to Germany –...

the interview with Marco Silano (Higher Institute of...

Mediterranean diet, does it make you lose weight?...

The Reality of Studying Medicine: Sacrifice, Disappointment, and...

Vigorous Exercise Found to Slow Parkinson’s Progression: New...

How to get rid of bugs in the...

Fi, Schifani “Berlusconi always present, share on Tajani”...

“Death in seconds” also affects young people! Watch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy