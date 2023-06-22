Tourism – Aviation industry expects fewer problems in the summer holidays than in 2022

Airport in Frankfurt am Main Image: AFP

According to estimates by the German aviation industry, at the beginning of the summer holidays there will be more air traffic this year than last year, but at the same time significantly fewer problems with handling. “Air traffic will increase significantly again this summer compared to the previous year,” said the general manager of the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry, Matthias von Randow, the editorial network Germany (RND, Friday editions).

However, intensive preparations had been made so that the volume could be processed accordingly. There are significantly more machines in the check-in area for luggage and passengers. “That’s a relief,” von Randow assured. Additional personnel were also recruited for aircraft handling. And finally, the federal police responsible for security were able to make improvements.

Incidentally, the airport operator in Frankfurt am Main has taken on responsibility for the organization itself and has invested a great deal of money in new scanners that no longer have to be used to unpack laptops or liquids, added von Randow. This increases the flow significantly. Something similar happened in Munich. “We therefore assume that summer travel will be significantly better than last year.”

However, the association representative emphasized that the days when the holidays began in individual federal states were “always particularly challenging”. “That’s why we recommend planning more time,” he said.

