Drupal Plugins: IT security warning about a new bug

There is a current IT security warning for Drupal plugins. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for Drupal plugins on June 22nd, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the open source product Drupal are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Drupal Security Advisory (Status: 06/21/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for Drupal plugins reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.3.

Drupal Plugins Bug: Effects of an IT attack

Drupal is a free content management system based on the scripting language PHP and an SQL database. The range of functions of the core installation can be expanded individually using numerous extensions.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in various Drupal plugins to perform a cross-site scripting attack or bypass security protections.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source Drupal plugins (cpe:/a:drupal:drupal)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Drupal Security Advisory vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Drupal Plugins. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/22/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

roj/news.de

