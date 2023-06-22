Ripple Gets Initial Approval To Provide Digital Asset Services In Singapore From CoinTelegraph

Ripple gets initial approval to provide digital asset services in Singapore

a blockchain-based payments company, has obtained initial regulatory approval from the Singapore Financial Regulator to offer digital asset payments and token products in the city-state. Ripple has confirmed the Authority’s approval Monetary Exchange (MAS) in a release today. The approval will allow its branchRipple Markets Asia Pacific, to further scale its On-Demand Liquidity. The ODL helps Ripple’s clients move XRP around the world without banks stepping in as intermediaries.

We are honored to have received initial approval of a Major Payments Institution License from the @MAS_sg – enabling us to offer regulated digital asset products and services and scale clients’ use of the #ODL.

